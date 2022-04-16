Proton Market Cap Reaches $112.06 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $112.06 million and $6.42 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,616,802,526 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

