Prudential Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of PRU opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $283,466,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

