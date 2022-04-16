Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PMM opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
