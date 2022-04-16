Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

