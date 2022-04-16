Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 390,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,324,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

