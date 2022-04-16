Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Decreased by Analyst

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $42.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $292.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.40. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

