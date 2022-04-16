Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

