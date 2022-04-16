Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

ARES stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

