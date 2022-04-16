Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of BSM opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

