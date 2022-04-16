Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Decreased by Analyst

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ChampionX in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $117,244,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

