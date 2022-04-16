Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Boosted by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Comerica by 76.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.