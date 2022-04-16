Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

EQR stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 140,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

