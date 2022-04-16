Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $18,580,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

