Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Lowered by Analyst

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

MAC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

