Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.25. Dollar General has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $250.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

