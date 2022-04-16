Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

