Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CUBE opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CubeSmart by 749.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in CubeSmart by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.