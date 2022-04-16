Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

OGI stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$686.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

