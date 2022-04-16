Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Cut by Analyst

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.64.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $118.20 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

