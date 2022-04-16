Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Reduced by Analyst

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.44.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.