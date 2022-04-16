Redd Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,144.87 or 0.99894463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

