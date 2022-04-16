Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

