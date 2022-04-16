Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Motors’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Shares of GM opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

