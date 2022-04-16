Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.