Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landos Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22).

LABP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

