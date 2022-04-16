Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
