Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shaw Communications ( TSE:SJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.