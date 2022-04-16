Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

4/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

4/13/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

4/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

4/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$40.00 to C$52.00.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.50 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

2/16/2022 – Teck Resources was given a new C$64.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.39.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.