Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

ROIC stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

