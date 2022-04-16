Reviewing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares E2open Parent and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.63 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Zynga $2.80 billion 3.62 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -89.60

E2open Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zynga 0 11 7 0 2.39

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.68%. Zynga has a consensus price target of $10.56, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Zynga.

Summary

Zynga beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. In addition, the company operates mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

