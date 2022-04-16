Reviewing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.98 -$44.48 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 5.55 -$58.02 million ($0.32) -13.81

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenidge Generation and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.78%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 224.28%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining -42.38% 5.80% 5.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

