Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

