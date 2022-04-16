Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ricoh stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

