Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RCGCF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
