Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RCGCF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

