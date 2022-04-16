Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,765,800 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 7,772,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

SBRCY stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.