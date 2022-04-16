Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SBGSY opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($195.65) to €175.00 ($190.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($163.04) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

