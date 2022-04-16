SeaSpine Holdings Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

