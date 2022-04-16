Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($22.78).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.72) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.75) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.64) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £223.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.73.
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
Featured Stories
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.