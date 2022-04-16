Serum (SRM) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Serum has a total market cap of $324.76 million and $151.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00006050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00104859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.