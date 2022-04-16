Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Expands By 120.7%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the March 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

