Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Expands By 137.4%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the March 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adler Group stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

