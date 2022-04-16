Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Decreases By 56.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($103.26) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

