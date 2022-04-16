Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Rises By 175.0%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,190,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,874,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.