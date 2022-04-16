Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Declines By 56.5%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 486,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

