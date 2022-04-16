Short Interest in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Rises By 118.9%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $273,151,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,967,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 360,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,229,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,902. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

