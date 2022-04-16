Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rises By 78.9%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
