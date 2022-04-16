Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Declines By 63.6%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATCMF stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
Atico Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.