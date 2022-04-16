Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Expands By 72.7%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of BVNRY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $19.25.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.