Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Expands By 72.7%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Shares of BVNRY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( OTCMKTS:BVNRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.