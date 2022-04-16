Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Rises By 168.8%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVT. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

