Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Increases By 181.9%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIDMF opened at 0.06 on Thursday. Golden Independence Mining has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.09.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

