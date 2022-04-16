Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 119.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,097,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,345. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

