Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 119.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,097,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,345. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.